Group of congressmen call on Pentagon to allow Ukraine to attack targets in Russia

The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee issued an appeal from both parties to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to authorise Ukraine to attack targets in Russia and to expand Ukrainian F-16 fighter training.

Details: According to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Michael Turner, Ukraine should be permitted to strike critical targets in Russia under specific conditions.

Lawmakers feel Ukrainians are unable to properly defend themselves due to the Biden administration's strategy, so it must be changed.

Quote from Turner: "Ukrainian officials have expressed grave concerns, stating that the situation is worse than ever.

The United States should authorise Ukraine to use weapons capable of striking targets within Russia under certain circumstances, train additional Ukrainian F-16 pilots, and bolster Ukraine’s air defence systems."

The letter, signed by 13 congressmen on 21 May, reads: "Our Ukrainian allies are requesting permission to use certain weapons provided by the United States to conduct operations on strategic targets inside Russian and Russian-controlled territory… It is essential the Biden Administration allows Ukraine's military leaders an ability to conduct a full spectrum of operations necessary to respond to Russia's unprovoked attack on their sovereign land.

There remains a critical need for a substantial number of trained pilots to operate these aircraft as the F-16 fighter jets become available to Ukraine.

Graduating 12 Ukrainian pilots is simply insufficient. Ukraine is at war and slots for Ukraine must be prioritised over other foreign countries."

More details: Lawmakers also point out that Kyiv is asking for at least seven additional Patriot systems to protect "large urban areas": "We ask that you work with us to expedite resources as our friends in Ukraine continue to defend their territory against Russia's brutal assault and aggression."

Several Democratic representatives signed the letter, including Jim Himes, Brendan Boyle, Andre Carson, and Jason Crow.

Background:

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine had asked US President Joe Biden's administration to help identify targets in Russia that Kyiv could strike with its own weapons. Ukraine has also asked the US to lift restrictions on the use of US-provided weapons on military targets in Russia.

Earlier, the Pentagon said it believed that the weapons provided by the United States to Ukraine should be used within Ukrainian territory.

