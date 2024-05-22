All Sections
Austrian Chancellor confirms participation in Peace Summit to Zelenskyy

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 22 May 2024, 17:59
Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on 22 May.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Nehammer for supporting the Peace Summit in Switzerland, confirming his participation and "efforts to encourage other countries."

Quote: "We value Austria's contribution to humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine and expect to expand our cooperation in this area."

More details: In addition, the leaders of Ukraine and Austria discussed the involvement of Austrian business in Ukraine's recovery and "planned future joint events."

Background: Last week, Austria announced the creation of a special fund that would allocate up to €500 million over the next five years to support Austrian exports to Ukraine.

The Austrian government will also allocate €5 million for a fund to support Ukraine's energy sector.

