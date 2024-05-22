All Sections
Ukrainian paratroopers' video shows Russian infantry group being wiped out in Vovchansk

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 22 May 2024, 18:40
Screenshot: 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade

Paratroopers from the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade have wiped out a group of Russian infantry in the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Quote: "Combat action in Vovchansk with a GoPro camera: a group of Russian infantry is wiped out!

This clip shows fighting on the Kharkiv front, where paratroopers from the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade managed to suppress an enemy infantry group that was trying to advance in the settlement with fire and wipe it out."

