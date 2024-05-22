Ukrainian paratroopers' video shows Russian infantry group being wiped out in Vovchansk

Paratroopers from the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade have wiped out a group of Russian infantry in the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Quote: "Combat action in Vovchansk with a GoPro camera: a group of Russian infantry is wiped out!

This clip shows fighting on the Kharkiv front, where paratroopers from the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade managed to suppress an enemy infantry group that was trying to advance in the settlement with fire and wipe it out."

Десантники 82-ої окремої десантно-штурмової бригади знищили групу російської піхоти у Вовчанську. pic.twitter.com/WG7Xtx5TPe — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 22, 2024

