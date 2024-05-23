All Sections
Usyk to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in upcoming film

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 23 May 2024, 02:56
Usyk to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in upcoming film
Oleksandr Usyk. Stock photo: Getty Images

The undisputed boxing world heavyweight champion, Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), will star in the US film Smashing Machine.

Source: Internet Movie Database

Details: The plot of the upcoming film will revolve around former fighter Mark Kerr. The famous actor and WWE wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will play the main part.

Usyk will portray Ukrainian fighter Ihor Vovchanchyn, who defeats Kerr twice: first by knockout and then by unanimous decision. However, the result of their first fight is later annulled.

In addition to Usyk and Johnson, the film will also feature Emily Blunt, Lyndsey Gavin, Ryan Bader and Zoe Kosovic. The premiere is scheduled for 2025.

Background: The next fight of the Ukrainian champion could indeed take place as early as October 2024. Tyson Fury has confirmed that he intends to utilise the rematch option.

Subjects: sport
