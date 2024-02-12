All Sections
IMF representatives arrive in Kyiv ahead of third review of EFF programme

Economichna PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 10:49
IMF representatives arrive in Kyiv ahead of third review of EFF programme
IMF. Photo: Getty Images

Representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have arrived in Kyiv on a working visit to discuss with authorities the goals of Kyiv's economic policy and the challenges facing the nation’s economy.

Source: a statement by Vahram Stepanyan, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine

Quote: "An IMF team, led by Uma Ramakrishnan, Deputy Director of the Fund’s European Department, starts meetings today in Kyiv with the Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders. The discussions will focus on the authorities’ economic objectives and the challenges facing the Ukrainian economy."

Details: The official added that the IMF team will also participate in the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee of the IMF-administered Ukraine Capacity Development Fund on 13 February. During the meeting, the parties will discuss priorities for strengthening Ukraine's capacity and the IMF's support for this critical task.

Following these meetings, an IMF mission led by Gavin Gray will begin discussions with Ukrainian authorities in Warsaw on 17 February in the context of the third review of the IMF-supported Extended Fund Facility.

Background: In order to implement the agreements with the IMF, the Ukrainian government adopted a resolution on 27 December amending the procedures governing the provision of state financial support to businesses.

Subjects: KyivIMF
