Power outage schedules will be in effect across Ukraine all day on 24 May

Economichna PravdaThursday, 23 May 2024, 18:37
Power outage schedules will be in effect across Ukraine all day on 24 May
Stock photo: Getty Images

Hourly power outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and domestic consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00. There will be no restrictions on the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities that provide vital services.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national power transmission system operator

Quote from Ukrenergo: "The reason is rainy weather and dense cloud cover in most oblasts of Ukraine, which is preventing solar power plants from operating at maximum capacity. Accordingly, there will be a shortage of electricity in the power system during daytime hours.

The main reason for the restrictions is the enemy missile attacks on Ukrainian power generating facilities. From 22 March to 8 May, the Russians targeted all major thermal and hydroelectric power plants five times. Due to the significant damage caused, they cannot produce as much electricity as before the attacks."

Blackouts may be applied if the consumption limits, which are communicated to each oblast power company every evening  by the Ukrenergo Dispatch Centre, are exceeded.

Background:

Ukrainian power engineers have repaired the PL-750kV overhead line Dniprovska, a power supply line of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), meaning that the temporarily occupied ZNPP is once again connected to the Ukrainian energy grid by two power lines.

Support UP or become our patron!

