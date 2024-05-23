All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Qatar helps bring 13 Ukrainian children taken by Russia back to Ukraine – photo

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 20:07
Qatar helps bring 13 Ukrainian children taken by Russia back to Ukraine – photo
Seven children were brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory from temporarily occupied territories and another six from Russia. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Thirteen children illegally taken by Russia have been brought back to Ukraine; the children had been either taken to Russia or held in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, on Telegram

Details: Lubinets said that the children who were brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory today have different backgrounds. Some of them had their parents killed by Russian forces. Some had relatives who tried to bring them back from Russia but could not due to Russian resistance. Others still just wanted to come back to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

A 15-year-old girl from Mariupol said she lost her home after it was struck by a Russian tank. She and her mother were forced to find shelter in a nearby church, where the girl later suffered an injury to her head.

 
 Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram
 
 Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram
 
 Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Her family was only able to take her back to Ukraine after numerous failed attempts.

"I would like to once again reiterate that Ukraine is prepared to bring back each [of our citizens] and will continue giving basic humanitarian, medical, psychological and social help [to its citizens]. Law enforcement officers, meanwhile, will document every Russian crime that our children witnessed or became victims of," Lubinets wrote in his post.

He also said that the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner of Ukraine, other Ukrainian officials, and the state of Qatar were involved in the mission to bring back these 13 Ukrainian kids.

On 14 May, six children, aged 5 to 12, from the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast were successfully brought back to the controlled territory of Ukraine. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: