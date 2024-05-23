Qatar helps bring 13 Ukrainian children taken by Russia back to Ukraine – photo

Seven children were brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory from temporarily occupied territories and another six from Russia. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Thirteen children illegally taken by Russia have been brought back to Ukraine; the children had been either taken to Russia or held in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, on Telegram

Details: Lubinets said that the children who were brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory today have different backgrounds. Some of them had their parents killed by Russian forces. Some had relatives who tried to bring them back from Russia but could not due to Russian resistance. Others still just wanted to come back to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

A 15-year-old girl from Mariupol said she lost her home after it was struck by a Russian tank. She and her mother were forced to find shelter in a nearby church, where the girl later suffered an injury to her head.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Her family was only able to take her back to Ukraine after numerous failed attempts.

"I would like to once again reiterate that Ukraine is prepared to bring back each [of our citizens] and will continue giving basic humanitarian, medical, psychological and social help [to its citizens]. Law enforcement officers, meanwhile, will document every Russian crime that our children witnessed or became victims of," Lubinets wrote in his post.

He also said that the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner of Ukraine, other Ukrainian officials, and the state of Qatar were involved in the mission to bring back these 13 Ukrainian kids.

On 14 May, six children, aged 5 to 12, from the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast were successfully brought back to the controlled territory of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!