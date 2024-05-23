Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Norway have finalised text of bilateral security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, in which he thanked him for his concrete actions to isolate Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), European Pravda reports

Details: The president reported that he discussed the situation on the battlefield and defence cooperation between the two countries with the Norwegian prime minister.

"Our teams have finalised the text of our bilateral security agreement, which we plan to sign at the earliest opportunity," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader also noted that the prime minister confirmed Norway's participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Background:

Norway decided to allocate over US$600 million in additional funds to support Ukraine, most of which will be spent on air defence.

Ine Eriksen Søreide, Chair of the Stortinget’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, noted that the overall discussion on the framework of the Norwegian aid programme is not yet over. In her opinion, it is time to start thinking about revising the five-year budget of the NOK 75 billion (US$6.7 billion) support programme for Ukraine, as there are fewer funds left for the following years than originally planned.

During a visit to Kyiv, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Kyiv and Oslo had completed negotiations on the bilateral security agreement and would sign it at Zelenskyy's next meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The date of the meeting has not yet been announced.

