113 combat clashes with Russians took place at contact line in past day – General Staff

There have been 113 combat clashes with the Russian forces at the contact line over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spokesperson Dmytro Lykhovii during a national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The Russians carried out 3 missile strikes (13 missiles), 57 airstrikes (97 drones), over 990 kamikaze strikes (Shaheds, Lancets, FPV drones), and over 4,000 other attacks, including 147 with the use of multiple-launch rocket systems, over the past day.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued offensive assault operations. A total of 4 combat clashes took place there. The fighting took place in the vicinity of Lyptsi, Starytsa and Tykhe. Over the past day, the Russians lost over 130 personnel in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, including 31 killed, as well as 23 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched 27 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

On the Lyman front, the Russian forces made 5 attempts to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Siversk front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 Russian attacks, 10 attacks on the Kramatorsk front, 28 attacks on the Pokrovsk front, 16 attacks on the Kurakhove front, and 2 attacks on the Vremivka front.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians are continuing to try to push Ukrainian forces from the left bank of the Dnipro River. Eleven Russian attacks were conducted there.

Ukrainian troops struck one command post, 1 electronic warfare station and 10 clusters of personnel and military equipment belonging to the Russians over the past day.

