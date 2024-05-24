Russians attack railway infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russians bombarded railway infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 23-24 May, damaging railway tracks, buildings, idle freight wagons and an electric train carriage.

Source: press service of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Details: "The enemy is not ceasing its purposeful attempts to stop the railway in Kharkiv Oblast. At night, they struck civilian railway infrastructure again. As a result of the attack, tracks, buildings, idle freight wagons and an electric train carriage were damaged," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Advertisement:

Long-distance and suburban trains are running on schedule. There were no casualties in the attack.

Background:

On 23 May, six railway workers were injured as a result of attacks on railway infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!