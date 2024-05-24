All Sections
Russians attack railway infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast

Friday, 24 May 2024, 09:51
Russians attack railway infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast
Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

The Russians bombarded railway infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 23-24 May, damaging railway tracks, buildings, idle freight wagons and an electric train carriage.

Source: press service of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) 

Details: "The enemy is not ceasing its purposeful attempts to stop the railway in Kharkiv Oblast. At night, they struck civilian railway infrastructure again. As a result of the attack, tracks, buildings, idle freight wagons and an electric train carriage were damaged," Ukrzaliznytsia said. 

Long-distance and suburban trains are running on schedule. There were no casualties in the attack.

Background:

On 23 May, six railway workers were injured as a result of attacks on railway infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv Oblast.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastrailways
