2 women injured in Russian attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast – photos

Two women were injured in a Russian attack on Zolochiv.

On 23 May, the Russians hit Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women aged 72 and 73.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 23 May, at around 10:10, the invaders launched an airstrike on Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district."

Aftermath of Russian attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to reports, a 73-year-old local was injured in the Russian attack, and another 72-year-old woman had a concussion. The attacks also caused damage to at least 25 residential buildings.

According to preliminary information, the Russians targeted the settlement with an aerial bomb.

