All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


2 women injured in Russian attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 23 May 2024, 15:49
2 women injured in Russian attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast – photos
Aftermath of Russian attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Two women were injured in a Russian attack on Zolochiv.

On 23 May, the Russians hit Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women aged 72 and 73.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 23 May, at around 10:10, the invaders launched an airstrike on Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district."

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to reports, a 73-year-old local was injured in the Russian attack, and another 72-year-old woman had a concussion. The attacks also caused damage to at least 25 residential buildings.

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

According to preliminary information, the Russians targeted the settlement with an aerial bomb. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians try to break through Ukrainian defence near Kyslivka and reach Oskol River – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on situation in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts: This is not an assault on Kharkiv
Russians attack Kharkiv and oblast, killing 7 and injuring 16 people, hitting publishing house – photo
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: