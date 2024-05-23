2 women injured in Russian attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast – photos
Thursday, 23 May 2024, 15:49
Two women were injured in a Russian attack on Zolochiv.
On 23 May, the Russians hit Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women aged 72 and 73.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram
Quote: "According to the investigation, on 23 May, at around 10:10, the invaders launched an airstrike on Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district."
Details: According to reports, a 73-year-old local was injured in the Russian attack, and another 72-year-old woman had a concussion. The attacks also caused damage to at least 25 residential buildings.
According to preliminary information, the Russians targeted the settlement with an aerial bomb.
