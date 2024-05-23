11-year-old boy injured in village in Kharkiv Oblast due to drone explosion

An 11-year-old boy has been injured in the village of Riasne in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of a drone explosion.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "An 11-year-old boy has been injured as a result of a drone explosion. The strike occurred at 14:30 in the village of Riasne in the Zolochiv hromada. The boy was hospitalised with an acoustic trauma." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Background:

The Russians launched two large-scale attacks on the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast on 23 May. The attack on Kharkiv claimed the lives of seven people and left 20 more injured.

As a result of the strikes on the settlement of Derhachi, 13 people were injured.

