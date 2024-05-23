Russians stuck in street battles for Vovchansk – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that after "insignificant successes" during the offensive on Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the Russians are now "completely stuck in street battles for the city".

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "I continue my work in parts of the eastern front. After the first minor successes during the offensive battles in Kharkiv Oblast, the enemy was completely stuck in the street battles for Vovchansk and suffered very high losses in personnel of its assault units. Currently, the enemy is transferring reserves from various fronts, trying to support active assault operations, but to no avail."

