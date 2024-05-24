All Sections
Ukraine urgently bought electricity to overcome shortage – Ukrenergo

Friday, 24 May 2024, 10:50
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has been urgently supplied with electricity to overcome the deficit in the power system last night.

Source: press service of National Power Company Ukrenergo

Quote: "Yesterday, on 23 May, emergency electricity supply to Ukraine was activated from 09:00 to 24:00 from the power systems in Romania, Poland, and Slovakia at the request of Ukrenergo to overcome the deficit in the power system."

Details: Last night, from 02:00 to 07:00, emergency power supply was provided from Poland and Romania.

In addition, electricity imports in the total amount of 15,315 MWh from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova are planned throughout the day, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,350 MW during some hours. 

For reference: Emergency supply is requested when the country's power system experiences a shortage of electricity and, in order not to limit consumers, the operator turns to a neighbouring country for help.

Background:

Hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00. The power supply to critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited.

