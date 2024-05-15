All Sections
Ukrainian Ambassador shares details on preparations of Ukraine-Poland security agreement

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 08:24
Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland. Photo: Zvarych on Facebook

Ukraine and Poland are currently working on a draft of a bilateral security agreement.

Source: Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, in an interview with Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ambassador noted that Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister, had recently visited Warsaw and "paid a lot of attention" to the security agreement.

"We do not see any delays, we see a very serious, thorough approach on the part of Poland to the contents of this agreement, and I am more than sure that we will soon have one more signatory country to such agreements," Zvarych said.

The ambassador pointed out that inter-ministerial approval of the text of the agreement is currently underway in Poland, and the draft should be handed over to Ukraine in the coming days.

After that, direct negotiations on the contents of the document will commence, the diplomat added.

"This is a standard process in diplomatic work, we have to agree on the text, we have offered Poland some of our points, our expectations and what we think should be reflected there," Zvarych said.

Background:

Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with nine countries so far, the latest being Latvia. An agreement with Norway is also expected to be signed.

In early May, Zelenskyy announced the preparation of security agreements with seven countries, including the United States.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that a security agreement between Ukraine and Spain is expected to be signed this week.

