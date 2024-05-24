Germany delivers new batch of military assistance with Leopard tanks

Germany has delivered a new batch of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes artillery shells, Leopard 1 AP tanks, machine guns, drones, rifles and ammunition.

Source: updated data from the German Ministry of Defence, European Pravda reports

Details: Following this information, the latest batch of assistance that was handed over to Ukraine by Germany includes:

10 LEOPARD 1 A5 tanks;

20 machine guns for LEOPARD 2, MARDER and DACHS;

8,500 rounds of 155 mm ammunition;

20 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

34 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones;

a BEAVER bridge-laying tank with spare parts;

DACHS armoured engineering vehicle;

Bergepanzer 2 armoured repair and recovery vehicle with spare parts;

four WISENT 1 mine-resistant tanks with spare parts;

two mine-clearing ploughs;

400 LED lamps;

16 Zetros tankers;

540 MK 556 assault rifles;

80 HLR 338 high-precision rifles with 60,000 rounds of ammunition;

111 CR 308 rifles;

1.8 million rounds of ammunition for firearms.

The list of military assistance planned or in the process of being transferred includes three HIMARS systems.

Recently, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after a meeting with the heads of government of the Nordic countries, stated that Ukraine would continue to receive support from them.

German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy Robert Habeck believes that the German government should do more to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

