Germany agrees to allocate additional funds to help Ukraine

Germany's Finance Ministry has unofficially approved a request from Germany's Defence Ministry for additional funds to help Ukraine.

Source: German tabloid Bild am Sonntag, citing sources in the ministry; European Pravda

Details: The newspaper reported that the ministry took this step after German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius requested €3.8 billion to support Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The article states that nearly all of the €7.1 billion allocated has been spent, leaving only €300 million for the purchase of new weapons and ammunition.

Unforeseen expenditures in the budget will be submitted to the German parliament for approval in June, the newspaper noted.

Berlin is to supply more weapons to Kyiv this year, an unnamed source in the German Finance Ministry said.

"If we manage to reach a consensus in the government, we will find ways [to do this] in the current fiscal year," the source said.

Background:

This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the heads of government of Nordic countries pledged to continue supporting Ukraine.

Robert Habeck, Germany's Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy, believes that the German government should do more to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Earlier, Scholz called on European countries to provide Ukraine with more military equipment from their stockpiles.

In late April, Scholz and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed further cooperation to support Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!