Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned Ukraine’s allies against believing Russia's alleged intention to cease hostilities, as these are only tactics employed to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X)

Details: Dmytro Kuleba questioned the sudden media reports that cite Russian "sources" claiming that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin seeks a truce.

Quote: "It’s simple. Putin is desperately trying to derail the Peace Summit in Switzerland on 15-16 June. He is scared of its success. His entourage sends these phoney signals of alleged readiness for a cease-fire despite the fact that Russian troops continue to brutally attack Ukraine while their missiles and drones rain down on Ukrainian cities and communities," the foreign minister said.

He stressed that Putin clearly does not want to stop the Russian aggression against Ukraine now.

"Only the principled and united voice of the global majority can force him to choose peace over war. This is what the Peace Summit is intended to achieve. This is why he is so afraid of it. And this is why it is critical to have as many leaders as possible from all continents and parts of the world present. When the entire world speaks out in support of restoring the full force of the UN Charter and international law, Russia will be forced to choose peace," Kuleba asserted

The Global Peace Summit will take place in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on 15-16 June. More than 160 countries and international organisations have been invited to attend, but not Russia.

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects the attendees of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland to draw up an action plan on three points.

He also explained that Russia will be involved in negotiations after that.

