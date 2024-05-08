UK to expel Russian defence attaché

The United Kingdom is to expel the Russian defence attaché, remove diplomatic status from several properties, and place restrictions on the validity of diplomatic visas for representatives of the Russian Federation.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Home Secretary James Cleverly said these actions are the outcome of Russia's malign efforts in the UK and Europe.

"We will expel the Russian defence attaché, who is an undeclared military intelligence officer," Cleverly asserted.

He also said several properties will lose their diplomatic status.

"We will remove diplomatic premises status from several Russian-linked properties in the UK... We are imposing new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, including capping the length of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK," he added.

In March, the Austrian Foreign Ministry took the decision to declare two members of Russian Embassy staff personae non gratae for conduct incompatible with diplomatic status.

The ministry took this action in response to media claims that Russia may be using its diplomats for intelligence purposes.

Latvia has declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata for "discrediting the state institutions and authorities of the Latvian state and inciting enmity among Latvian society".

