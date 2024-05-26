Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Sunday, 26 May 2024, 04:04
Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 25-26 May. An air-raid warning had been issued prior to the incident.
Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi, a Khmelnytskyi-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Details: Suspilne reporters said explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 03:33.
The sounds of explosions rocked Khmelnytskyi Oblast again at 04:28 and 04:35.
