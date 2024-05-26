All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 26 May 2024, 04:04
Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 25-26 May. An air-raid warning had been issued prior to the incident.

Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi, a Khmelnytskyi-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Suspilne reporters said explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 03:33.

Advertisement:

The sounds of explosions rocked Khmelnytskyi Oblast again at 04:28 and 04:35.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khmelnytskyi Oblastexplosion
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Zelenskyy appoints new head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration
Ukraine's Security Service exposes Putin-praising priest of Moscow-linked church in Khmelnytskyi
Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: