Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 25-26 May. An air-raid warning had been issued prior to the incident.

Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi, a Khmelnytskyi-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Suspilne reporters said explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 03:33.

The sounds of explosions rocked Khmelnytskyi Oblast again at 04:28 and 04:35.

