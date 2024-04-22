All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service exposes Putin-praising priest of Moscow-linked church in Khmelnytskyi

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 22 April 2024, 14:47
Ukraine's Security Service has exposed a pro-Russian abbot. Photo: Ukraine's Security Service

Law enforcement officers have exposed a priest who was engaged in inciting religious hatred and justifying Russia's war against Ukraine. He was the parish priest of a church in the Shepetivka diocese belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the cleric held liturgies during which he praised Russian leader Vladimir Putin and blamed the Ukrainian authorities for the war.

He also disseminated Russian fake news about the war and interfaith relations in Ukraine on his page on Russian social media network Vkontakte, which is officially banned in Ukraine.

The investigation found that the man described Russia's war against Ukraine as a "civil conflict" and insulted members of other religious communities. An examination initiated by the SSU has confirmed that the priest committed criminal acts.

Law enforcement officers have served the cleric with a notice of suspicion for violating the equality of citizens based on their race, ethnic or regional origin, religious beliefs and other grounds and justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. The investigation continues. The offender faces up to five years in prison.

Subjects: Khmelnytskyi OblastUkrainian Orthodox Church Moscow Patriarchatewar
