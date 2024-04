Air defence mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions rocked Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 15-16 April.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force warned about the threat of a Russian drone attack.

An air-raid warning was issued in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at the time.

