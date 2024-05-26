Russians target infrastructure facilities in Kherson Oblast, and injure civilians

Russian forces injured four people in Kherson Oblast on 25 May.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russian military struck residential areas of Kherson Oblast's settlements, damaging 11 houses. Critical and industrial infrastructure facilities were hit. Outbuildings, a warehouse and a car were damaged.

Advertisement:

Four people were injured in the strikes.

Based on updated data, Russian forces targeted the settlements of Lvove, Havrylivka, Veletenske, Respublikanets, Stanislav, Komyshany, Antonivka, Poniativka, Chornobaivka, Beryslav, Vysoke, Ivanivka, Tiahynka and the city of Kherson over the past 24 hours.

Support UP or become our patron!