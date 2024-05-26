All Sections
Zelenskyy comments on situation in north of Kharkiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 May 2024, 20:36
Zelenskyy comments on situation in north of Kharkiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address on 26 May. Photo: the President’s Office

The hottest spot on the battlefield in Ukraine on 26 May is the Pokrovsk front, and there has been no let-up in the Russians’ attempts to mount attacks in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "Today I spoke with General Syrskyi [Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.]. The Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast has been the hottest one today.

But the occupiers have not given up their attempts to mount attacks in Kharkiv Oblast either, especially near the settlements of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

Our units, our soldiers, are doing incredible work – they are holding back this Russian pressure and proving once again that while Russian madmen can plan different schemes against Ukraine, Ukrainians’ endurance and the courage of our soldiers are indeed decisive in this war."

