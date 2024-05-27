Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with modified aerial bombs: woman injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast with modified guided aerial bombs. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces attacked the village of Martove (Kharkiv Oblast) with two modified guided aerial bombs on the morning of 27 May, injuring a woman, 69.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: "The investigation has found that the Russian military carried out airstrikes on the village of Martove, Chuhuiv district, at around 09:20 on 27 May."

Details: A woman, 69, has been reportedly injured in the attack. The Russians also damaged residential buildings and outbuildings.

Early reports indicate that the Russians have attacked the village with modified UMPB D-30 unified multi-purpose glide bombs.

