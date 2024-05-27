Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with modified aerial bombs: woman injured – photos
Monday, 27 May 2024, 14:58
Russian forces attacked the village of Martove (Kharkiv Oblast) with two modified guided aerial bombs on the morning of 27 May, injuring a woman, 69.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: "The investigation has found that the Russian military carried out airstrikes on the village of Martove, Chuhuiv district, at around 09:20 on 27 May."
Details: A woman, 69, has been reportedly injured in the attack. The Russians also damaged residential buildings and outbuildings.
Early reports indicate that the Russians have attacked the village with modified UMPB D-30 unified multi-purpose glide bombs.
