Largest number of combat engagements on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's General Staff has reported that eight combat engagements have taken place on the Pokrovsk front as of 13:00 on 27 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 13:00 on 27 May

Quote: "The largest number of combat engagements today is taking place on the Pokrovsk front. Ukraine's Defence Forces are holding back the Russian invaders' offensive and are taking active measures in certain areas.

The number of enemy attacks on the Pokrovsk front has increased to eight since the beginning of the day. Combat actions are taking place near [the settlements of] Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokil, Umanske, and Novoselivka Persha, as well as in the vicinity of Netailove. The situation is tense."

Details: The General Staff further noted that the Russians are continuing to storm the village of Lyptsi on the Kharkiv front. Fighting is also taking place near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Vremivka front, Russian forces attempted to advance near the village of Staromaiorske for the second time in 24 hours. Ukrainian troops returned fire, causing the Russians to retreat.

There were no significant changes on other fronts.

