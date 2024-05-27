Ukrainian forces repel Russian attack on Lyptsi axis on Kharkiv front – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian offensive on the settlement of Lyptsi on the Kharkiv front.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:30

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled a Russian attack in the direction of Lyptsi on 27 May. Ukrainian units are strengthening the defence lines, enjoying success in certain areas.

Over the past day, the Russians lost 191 members of personnel on this front, 63 of them were killed. In addition to this, Ukrainian forces destroyed two tanks, two artillery systems, nine UAVs, 11 vehicles and seven units of special equipment. 24 dugouts of the Russians were struck as well.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians have attempted to improve their tactical positions four times since the beginning of the day. The situation is tense near the settlement of Petropavlivka. Russian attacks near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Nevske were repelled. The fighting is ongoing near the settlement of Hrekivka. The situation is under control, the General Staff says.

