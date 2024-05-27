All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister asks EU counterparts for air defence and support in attacks on Russian territory

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 27 May 2024, 13:59
Ukraine's Foreign Minister asks EU counterparts for air defence and support in attacks on Russian territory
Kuleba shows the ministers a photo of an 8-year-old boy, whose father may have been killed in a home improvement hypermarket shattered by Russia.Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in his online appeal to the EU Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday, appealed for faster delivery of more air defence systems and asked the diplomats to support Ukraine's attacks on military targets on Russian territory.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Kuleba opened his online statement by showing the ministers a photo of an 8-year-old boy named Mykhailo from Kharkiv, whose father may have been killed in a home improvement hypermarket shattered by Russian forces on Saturday 25 May.

Quote: "In the photo, you see a police officer taking a sample of DNA from the kid, which is necessary to identify his father among the potential victims of this attack," the minister told his European colleagues.

Kuleba underlined that this cruel war crime is part of Russia's continuous attempt to ruin the life in Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities and people.

"There is no time for reflection, action is needed. What needs to be done is quite clear. To provide Ukraine with additional Patriot and other modern air defence systems, as well as to support Ukrainian attacks on military targets in Russia," Kuleba said.

The minister emphasised that, while some in the West remain concerned about escalation, the free world's foes, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, are increasing cooperation and mutual support. Providing Ukraine with the required support for the sake of victory and superiority on the battlefield will alter the circumstances and force them to reconsider their plans, Kuleba said.

The minister also urged European countries to invest in Ukraine's defence industry and purchase weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers. The minister specifically advocated for the use of a portion of the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to fund such purchases.

Kuleba also emphasised the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, particularly in energy, finance, metallurgy, and other sectors.

He advocated stopping all attempts to circumvent sanctions, delivering key components and denying Russia access to any contemporary technology, and placing more restrictions on Russian propagandists.

Prior to the meeting, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stated that Western countries should overcome their fear of Russia when it comes to aiding Ukraine.

As UP reported earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg feels it is time for individual partners to reconsider limits on the use of weapons delivered to Ukraine against targets on Russian territory.

