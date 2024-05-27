All Sections
Number of Ukrainian veterans will increase to 5-6 million after war

Economichna PravdaMonday, 27 May 2024, 15:10
Number of Ukrainian veterans will increase to 5-6 million after war
Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Today, Ukraine has 1.2 million registered veterans, and after the conflict, their number will rise to 5-6 million, including family members.

Source: Maksym Kushnir, Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs, writes Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Currently, we have 1.2 million veterans registered in the state register. But we understand how many women and men are currently at the front not yet having [this] status," he said at the Veterans Affairs Ministry’s summit dubbed A veteran's path from military service to civilian life. 

According to Kushnir, after the war is over, there would be 5-6 million veterans and people who fall under the ministry’s policy (particularly members of their families).

It is reported that 70% of veterans held official employment prior to mobilisation, and more than half will require employment once they return to civilian life.

