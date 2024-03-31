All Sections
Zelenskyy wants to extend opportunities for rehabilitation of veterans in regional hospitals

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 31 March 2024, 21:51
Zelenskyy wants to extend opportunities for rehabilitation of veterans in regional hospitals
Zelenskyy in the Social and Psychological Rehabilitation Centre in the settlement of Borodianka. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, supports extension of the network of rehabilitation departments for war veterans in regional hospitals in Ukraine simultaneously with the construction of rehabilitation centres.

Source: Zelenskyy during his trip to Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast, as reported on the website of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy visited the rebuilt Borodianka Social and Psychological Rehabilitation Centre which was completely destroyed by the Russians in March 2022.

Zelenskyy stressed that apart from constructing rehabilitation centres, there is also a need to extend the network of departments for the rehabilitation of veterans in regional hospitals.

Quote: "It does not only depend on the Ministry for Veterans’ Affairs but also on local authorities. And the Ministry of Health. We have met with the Prime Minister, with the Minister of Health, they are creating an extensive network in regional hospitals. It can be done faster than to build an entire centre.

Today, in the times of war, a simultaneous process is the correct approach. Rehabilitation departments in hospitals must be created very quickly since rehabilitation is needed right now. We must mobilise all the opportunities, the whole infrastructure and all ministries. It is the right thing that we are all doing it together."

More details: In addition to this, Zelenskyy inspected the repaired residential buildings in the town of Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, which had been damaged in the early days of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February-March 2022.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, and Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, told the President that 10 projects for rebuilding of residential apartment blocks are being implemented in Irpin, Hostomel and Borodianka, as well as in the villages of Myla and Buzova (Bucha district, Kyiv Oblast). They are reportedly 80-90% ready, and the work will be complete within a few days.

Kravchenko added that hospitals, schools and kindergartens in Kyiv Oblast are also being rebuilt. He stated that 80-90% of them have already been restored.

As a result of the Russian full-scale aggression, over 29,000 social infrastructure facilities in Kyiv Oblast have been destroyed or damaged. So far, 17,000 of them have been rebuilt.

