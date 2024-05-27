All Sections
Man injured in Russian attack on Nikopol – photos

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 27 May 2024, 19:10
Man injured in Russian attack on Nikopol – photos
Photo: Serhii Lysak

On 27 May, the Russians attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with kamikaze drones.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Almost a dozen strikes in Nikopol district in a day. Mostly with kamikaze drones. However, there were also some attacks with artillery.

The aggressor targeted Nikopol, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories].

A 56-year-old man was injured; he received a shrapnel wound. He was hospitalised in a serious condition."

 
Firefighters putting out a fire after Russian attack on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: Serhii Lysak
 
Cars were damaged after Russian attack on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: Serhii Lysak
 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: Serhii Lysak

Details: The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that an outbuilding was destroyed in a Russian attack. The outbuilding and a nearby residential building caught fire, which has been extinguished. In total, four houses and an apartment building were damaged. Outbuildings, a garage and cars were damaged.

The strikes also damaged an infrastructure facility, a hotel and a private company, along with power equipment and power lines.

