Russians kill 1 resident of Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours, 3 more wounded – photos

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 28 May 2024, 09:52
Russians kill 1 resident of Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours, 3 more wounded – photos
Aftermath of Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

One person has been killed and three others injured as a result of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 27 May.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russia is killing civilians! On 27 May, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast in Kalynivka. Another three people were wounded in the oblast over the day."

Aftermath of Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is reported that the Russians attacked the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts. An infrastructure facility in Toretsk hromada, 12 residential buildings and five administrative buildings were damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Filashkin says that the Russians attacked settlements in Donetsk Oblast 16 times in just one day.

