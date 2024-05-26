Three dead and two injured in Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast

Three civilians were killed and two were injured as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on 26 May.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 26 May 2024 the occupiers struck the city of Siversk. As a result of the attack, an 86-year-old woman was killed on the porch of a house.

The city of Chasiv Yar was targeted by the Russian army once again. A 42-year-old man who had been out in the street died of his injuries. A 54-year-old local woman sustained a back injury. She received medical attention. Early reports say the settlements were shelled by enemy artillery.

The troops of the aggressor state also struck the town of Krasnohorivka. A local man aged 46 lost his life in the strike, and a 66-year-old was injured. The type of weapon that the occupiers used against the civilian population is being established."

