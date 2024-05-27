Russian forces kill 5 residents of Donetsk Oblast overnight

Aftermath of russian attacks on Donetsk oblast. Photo from Telegram of Vadym Filashkin

At least 5 civilians were killed and 3 others were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 26 May.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "Russia is killing civilians! Russians killed 5 residents of Donetsk Oblast on 26 May: two in Antonivka, and one in [each of the settlements of] Siversk, Krasnohorivka and Chasiv Yar. Another 3 people were injured in the oblast over the day".

Details: In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians have killed at least 1,978 and injured at least 4,925 civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

Filashkin emphasises that these figures do not take into account the casualties caused by the Russians in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Background:

Earlier it was reported that three people had been killed and three others injured as a result of attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 26 May.





