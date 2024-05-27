All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces kill 5 residents of Donetsk Oblast overnight

Iryna BalachukMonday, 27 May 2024, 08:56
Russian forces kill 5 residents of Donetsk Oblast overnight
Aftermath of russian attacks on Donetsk oblast. Photo from Telegram of Vadym Filashkin

At least 5 civilians were killed and 3 others were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 26 May.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "Russia is killing civilians! Russians killed 5 residents of Donetsk Oblast on 26 May: two in Antonivka, and one in [each of the settlements of] Siversk, Krasnohorivka and Chasiv Yar. Another 3 people were injured in the oblast over the day".

Advertisement:

Details: In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians have killed at least 1,978 and injured at least 4,925 civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

Filashkin emphasises that these figures do not take into account the casualties caused by the Russians in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Background:

Earlier it was reported that three people had been killed and three others injured as a result of attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 26 May. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Three dead and two injured in Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces occupied Umanske, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
Russians kill 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: