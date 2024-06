Ukrainian air defence forces downed a Russian Shahed drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 28 May.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defences have been deployed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Our forces shot down an enemy Shahed drone in the Synelnykove district."

