Prague will host an unannounced gathering of leaders from the countries that supply the majority of Ukraine's armaments.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, on his visit to Prague, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a brief message on his official Telegram channel, Shmyhal disclosed the event's participants. He stated that at the invitation of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, a "broad working meeting on Ukraine's needs should be held together with the leaders of Poland, Latvia, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the representative of the United States."

European Pravda adds that in the correspondence concerning preparations for the event, this gathering was referred to as the AMMO Summit.

Czechia started the initiative to acquire shells from foreign nations for Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Before the multilateral meeting, Shmyhal spoke with his Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala. "We discussed the implementation of the artillery initiative, which has already raised over €1.6 billion", he said.

"It is critical for us that ammunition arrives on time, systematically, and according to schedule, beginning in June," said the Ukrainian Prime Minister.

Among other proposals under consideration and described by Shmyhal, there is "the possibility of using partners' weapons for protection on the territory of the aggressor." Shmyhal stated that he received Fiala's assistance in this subject. This topic should be considered in a broader context.

"Among the topics of conversation [with Peter Fiala – ed.] are joint production in the defence industry, joining efforts to increase pressure on Russia, sanctions, confiscation of Russian assets, peace formula and topical issues of cooperation," Denys Shmyhal added.

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, claims that individual EU countries allow their weaponry to be deployed against Russian territory.

Furthermore, the European Union began to examine the possibility of training military personnel in Ukraine with the presence of Western armed forces.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asks that the allies review the constraints on Ukraine's ban on using Western weaponry against the Russian Federation in the midst of border fighting in Kharkiv Oblast.

