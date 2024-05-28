All Sections
Some EU countries allow Ukraine to use their weapons on Russian territory – Borrell

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 28 May 2024, 18:55
Josep Borrell. Photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, claims that individual EU countries allow their weaponry to be deployed against Russian territory.

Source: Borrell at a press conference on Tuesday following a meeting of EU defence ministers, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Borrell, some countries were previously opposed to using their weapons against targets in Russia but have recently modified their views.

He did not, however, mention the states that altered their minds since he was unable to identify the number of these countries.

Quote: "One [country]? Two? Frankly speaking, I cannot say, I cannot name the exact number," Borrell said, answering the question of how many EU states agreed to have their weapons used on Russian territory.

"Some definitely said: I'm going to remove these restrictions. Others said the same, but not in such a clear way. Others said, well, let me think about it. So I cannot say the number of those who agreed or not," Borrell added.

"In any case, this number will change... Events are changing and people are changing," he said, admitting that more EU states will lift restrictions.

Borrell went on to say that no one can prevent EU nations from granting permission to strike Russian territory with their weapons, nor can anyone force them to do so.

Earlier, in response to the decision to enable Ukrainian forces to strike Russia, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that a balance must be maintained between the risk of escalation and Ukraine's need to protect itself.

On 25 May, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on NATO allies supplying weapons to Ukraine to lift the ban on their use to target military facilities in Russia. 

