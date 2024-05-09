All Sections
Zelenskyy thanks Czech President for his artillery ammunition initiative

Oleh PavliukThursday, 9 May 2024, 21:03
Zelenskyy thanks Czech President for his artillery ammunition initiative
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Petr Pavel on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February, 2024. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Czech President Petr Pavel on 9 May to discuss weapon supplies and preparations for the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: During the presidents’ conversation, Zelenskyy thanked Pavel for Czechia’s initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine; its implementation "will have a significant impact on the battlefield," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Zelenskyy and Pavel also discussed the ongoing defence cooperation between their countries and the current needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.

In addition, "President Pavel confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit," Zelenskyy wrote.

Background:

  • On 15 April, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that Czechia had signed contracts to supply 180,000 artillery rounds for Ukraine within the framework of its initiative and was working on acquiring 300,000 more.
  • On 17 April, Fiala said that a new Czech initiative to source ammunition for Ukraine could provide Kyiv with 1.5 million artillery shells within a year.
  • Czech President Petr Pavel does not think that Western countries have lost hope that Ukraine will win the war.

Subjects: aid for UkraineCzechiaZelenskyy
