All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy asked not to mention Ukraine's membership at this year's NATO summit – The Telegraph

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 28 May 2024, 23:08
Zelenskyy asked not to mention Ukraine's membership at this year's NATO summit – The Telegraph
Photo: Getty Images

Sources of British newspaper The Telegraph say Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been cautioned not to address individual NATO members this year about supporting Ukraine's membership of the alliance.

Source: The Telegraph, citing its own sources with knowledge of the matter

Details: The newspaper's sources said that Ukraine will not be offered anything at the NATO summit in Washington, which will take place from 9 to 11 July, that would allow the country to move forward on its path to membership.

Advertisement:

This is because some NATO members fear that inviting Ukraine to join the alliance could lead to them being drawn into a war against Russia.

A source familiar with the Biden administration's thinking told The Telegraph that Germany and the US "are very sceptical about bringing Ukraine any further along the path to full NATO membership this year.

The US is perhaps not as concerned as Germany, but there is a worry about the threat of Russia to the rest of the alliance".

The Telegraph's sources claim that the US and Germany have strongly cautioned Ukraine against insisting on a firm timeline for joining NATO.

For this reason, Zelenskyy has apparently been asked not to put pressure on individual allies to reiterate their support for a clear timetable for Ukraine's accession.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyNATO
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy arrives to Portugal on official visit
Putin says Ukraine's parliamentary speaker is now de facto country leader
Zelenskyy inspected F-16s Belgium will provide to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: