Zelenskyy asked not to mention Ukraine's membership at this year's NATO summit – The Telegraph

Sources of British newspaper The Telegraph say Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been cautioned not to address individual NATO members this year about supporting Ukraine's membership of the alliance.

Source: The Telegraph, citing its own sources with knowledge of the matter

Details: The newspaper's sources said that Ukraine will not be offered anything at the NATO summit in Washington, which will take place from 9 to 11 July, that would allow the country to move forward on its path to membership.

This is because some NATO members fear that inviting Ukraine to join the alliance could lead to them being drawn into a war against Russia.

A source familiar with the Biden administration's thinking told The Telegraph that Germany and the US "are very sceptical about bringing Ukraine any further along the path to full NATO membership this year.

The US is perhaps not as concerned as Germany, but there is a worry about the threat of Russia to the rest of the alliance".

The Telegraph's sources claim that the US and Germany have strongly cautioned Ukraine against insisting on a firm timeline for joining NATO.

For this reason, Zelenskyy has apparently been asked not to put pressure on individual allies to reiterate their support for a clear timetable for Ukraine's accession.

