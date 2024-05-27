General Staff reports difficult situation near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that eight combat clashes have taken place on the Kurakhove front since the beginning of the day: the situation is difficult south of Kostyantynivka. The situation is also tense on the Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, Kharkiv and Vremivka fronts.

Source: General Staff report as of 22:30 on 27 May

Quote: "Eight combat clashes took place on the Kurakhove front. Fighting continues in the area of Krasnohorivka. The situation is tense south of the village of Kostiantynivka, where our soldiers are taking active stabilisation measures."

Details: A total of 97 combat clashes have taken place in the contact line over the past day.

The Russians launched two missile attacks using two missiles and 43 airstrikes using 50 guided aerial bombs, and deployed 418 kamikaze drones. They fired on Ukrainian positions and settlements more than 2,900 times using various types of weapons.

There have been 10 combat clashes on the Kharkiv front since the beginning of the day.

On the Kupiansk front, seven attacks by Russian forces were repelled in the vicinity of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. In one of the areas, the Russians had partial success. In addition, two combat clashes continue near Myasozharivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians made five attempts to advance towards Terny. Three attacks were repelled. Two other combat clashes are ongoing.

Quote: "On the Siversk front, over the past day our defenders have repelled five enemy assaults in the areas of Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Vyimka. The enemy had no success. The situation remains tense near Bilohorivka, where the fighting is currently ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attempts to approach Chasiv Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 21 enemy attacks. Eleven Russian assault attempts to break through further than Ocheretyne were unsuccessful. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers prevented five enemy attacks in the area of Novoselivka Persha. Fighting continues near Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Nevelske. The situation is tense in some areas. The defence forces are taking active measures to prevent the enemy from advancing.

On the Vremivka front, four enemy assaults towards Urozhaine were repelled, and two towards Staromaiorske. At the same time, the enemy continues to attempt to break through our defences near Staromaiorske, where three battles are currently underway.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russian invaders suffered another failure when they tried to assault our positions near Robotyne.

On the Prydniprovske front, at the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, seven enemy attempts to push back our units in the vicinity of Krynky failed.

Since the beginning of the day, our aviation units and Rocket Forces and Artillery have struck 24 Russian personnel clusters and two artillery systems."

