All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians keep destroying Vovchansk, dropping 6 guided aerial bombs in one day – General Staff of Ukraine's army

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 28 May 2024, 17:54
Russians keep destroying Vovchansk, dropping 6 guided aerial bombs in one day – General Staff of Ukraine's army
Photo: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have dropped six guided aerial bombs on the city of Vovchansk since the beginning of the day. In total, 76 combat clashes with Russian occupiers have occurred in the combat zone.

Source: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On the Kharkiv front, two combat clashes are ongoing near the settlement of Lyptsi. At the same time, the Russian terrorists keep destroying the city of Vovchansk with guided aerial bombs. Six bombs were dropped on this city by the enemy since the beginning of the day. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are strengthening the defence and actively counteracting the occupiers."

Advertisement:

Details: The number of combat clashes has risen to 76 today. The Pokrovsk front remains the hottest spot of the combat zone.

Specifically, on the Kupiansk front, 14 combat clashes occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attempts to advance. At the moment the fighting is ongoing near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Nevske.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled eight out of 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Torske and the Serebrianka forest. No Ukrainian positions were lost. Two combat clashes are ongoing near the settlement of Terny.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians have launched 20 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian forces repelled 14 combat clashes, six are still ongoing near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Prohres. The Russians struck the settlement of Yevhenivka with two guided aerial bombs, and launched two guided aerial bombs and unguided aerial bombs on the settlement of Novoselivka Persha.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians are also using guided aerial bombs. Four of them were dropped on the settlement of Yelyzavetivka, three on Yevhenivka. Four combat clashes occurred on this front since the beginning of the day, one is still ongoing near the settlement of Vodiane.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians keep mounting attacks near the settlement of Staromaiorske. Three attacks of the Russians were repelled by the Defence Forces, one is still ongoing. Ukrainian forces keep the situation under control.

On the Prydniprovske front, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Russians made seven attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions near the settlement of Krynky but to no avail. One combat clash is still ongoing.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastGeneral Staffattackwar
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Many guided bombs: General Staff about northern Kharkiv Oblast
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with modified aerial bombs: woman injured – photos
Largest number of combat engagements on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: