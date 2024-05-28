Russians keep destroying Vovchansk, dropping 6 guided aerial bombs in one day – General Staff of Ukraine's army

The Russians have dropped six guided aerial bombs on the city of Vovchansk since the beginning of the day. In total, 76 combat clashes with Russian occupiers have occurred in the combat zone.

Source: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On the Kharkiv front, two combat clashes are ongoing near the settlement of Lyptsi. At the same time, the Russian terrorists keep destroying the city of Vovchansk with guided aerial bombs. Six bombs were dropped on this city by the enemy since the beginning of the day. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are strengthening the defence and actively counteracting the occupiers."

Details: The number of combat clashes has risen to 76 today. The Pokrovsk front remains the hottest spot of the combat zone.

Specifically, on the Kupiansk front, 14 combat clashes occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attempts to advance. At the moment the fighting is ongoing near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Nevske.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled eight out of 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Torske and the Serebrianka forest. No Ukrainian positions were lost. Two combat clashes are ongoing near the settlement of Terny.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians have launched 20 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian forces repelled 14 combat clashes, six are still ongoing near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Prohres. The Russians struck the settlement of Yevhenivka with two guided aerial bombs, and launched two guided aerial bombs and unguided aerial bombs on the settlement of Novoselivka Persha.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians are also using guided aerial bombs. Four of them were dropped on the settlement of Yelyzavetivka, three on Yevhenivka. Four combat clashes occurred on this front since the beginning of the day, one is still ongoing near the settlement of Vodiane.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians keep mounting attacks near the settlement of Staromaiorske. Three attacks of the Russians were repelled by the Defence Forces, one is still ongoing. Ukrainian forces keep the situation under control.

On the Prydniprovske front, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Russians made seven attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions near the settlement of Krynky but to no avail. One combat clash is still ongoing.

