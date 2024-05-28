Russian troops step up activity along almost entire front line in Ukraine this evening — General Staff

The number of combat engagements on the firing line has increased to 108, with fighting still ongoing in 18 areas as of the evening of 28 May. The situation on the Pokrovsk front remains the most complicated.

Source: General Staff report as of 20:00 on 28 May

Quote: ‘On the Kharkiv front, Russian invaders attacked our positions six times since the beginning of the day. Two enemy assault operations are ongoing in the area of Vovchansk. The aggressor keeps using guided aerial bombs, enemy aircraft make deadly launches from the territory of the Russian Federation without entering Ukrainian airspace. Four more bombs were launched at Vovchansk and three at Buhaivka from the direction of Shebekino. Mala Danylivka was hit twice by the bombs from the direction of Bilhorod.

On the Kupiansk front, the enemy attempted to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 19 times. 17 of them were unsuccessful for the enemy, two attacks are still ongoing near Petropavlivka and Druzheliubivka. The situation is under control.

The enemy's losses since the beginning of the day on this front are as follows: 35 people… one artillery system was destroyed, one tank, one enemy vehicle and an artillery system were damaged.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all 16 attacks by Russian invaders. No positions were lost.’

Details: According to the General Staff, the Russians are also active in Bilohorivka on the Siversk front. The number of combat actions here has increased to eight. Ukraine's defenders have repelled seven Russian attacks so far, and one more is ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russian invaders have tried to improve their tactical position six times since the beginning of the day. All of the attempts to advance were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Terrorists dropped an unmanned aerial vehicle near Druzhkivka. 10 out of 25 battles are still ongoing on the Pokrovsk front. The Russians are attacking near Novooleksandrivka and Sokil.

Nine combat engagements took place on the Kurakhove front since the beginning of the day. Eight were repelled, one is still ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, Russian invaders keep trying to push Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Staromaiorske. Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks, one is still ongoing. The Defence Forces are in control of the situation.

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has been stubbornly trying to force Ukrainian units out of their positions on the Prydniprovske front, on the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. A total of 10 combat engagements have been recorded there. Another battle continues near the settlement of Oleshkivski Pisky.

