Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 33 armoured combat vehicles over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 29 May 2024, 08:01
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 33 armoured combat vehicles over past day
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 1,300 soldiers, 8 tanks and 37 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 505,100 (+1,300) military personnel;
  • 7,700 (+8) tanks;
  • 14,891 (+33) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 13,066 (+37) artillery systems;
  • 1,087 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 815 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 10,510 (+28) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,222 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 27 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 17,796 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,142 (+20) special vehicles and other equipment.

The General Staff noted that some points of the total Russian losses had to be adjusted due to the constant influx of updated intelligence, specifically cruise missiles.

"The overall figure has been corrected and daily losses are reported as usual," the General Staff explained.

Subjects: Russia
