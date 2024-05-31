All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy suggests UK bars use of its missiles on Russia due to US position

Andrii SynyavskyiFriday, 31 May 2024, 15:17
Zelenskyy suggests UK bars use of its missiles on Russia due to US position
Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Sweden. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has indicated that Kyiv wants to use long-range weapons to strike Russian territory, including Storm Shadow missiles provided by the United Kingdom.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He said that, despite reports to the contrary, the UK did not give "100% permission" to use its missiles to strike targets in Russia.

Advertisement:

As the Guardian notes, the Ukrainian leader suggested that London is actually waiting for a decision in Washington.

"We raised this issue twice. We did not get confirmation from him [David Cameron, the foreign secretary]," Zelenskyy explained.

The president suggested that the final decision of the UK and other partners on such permission depends on "consensus," and the position of the USA is crucial.

"You know how it works," he added.

Background:

  • Earlier, after a visit to Kyiv, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron stated that Ukraine has the right to strike Russian territory with UK-supplied weapons.
  • At the same time, Ukraine confirmed that the United States authorised the limited use of its weapons to strike Russian territory.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asked the allies to review the constraints on Ukraine's ban on using Western weaponry against the Russian Federation in the midst of border fighting in Kharkiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAUKweapons
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
USA
Ukraine confirms limited permission to strike Russia with US weapons
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief tells US general about needs of Ukrainian army
US has not changed its position on striking Russia with US-supplied weapons – Pentagon
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: