Zelenskyy suggests UK bars use of its missiles on Russia due to US position

Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Sweden. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has indicated that Kyiv wants to use long-range weapons to strike Russian territory, including Storm Shadow missiles provided by the United Kingdom.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He said that, despite reports to the contrary, the UK did not give "100% permission" to use its missiles to strike targets in Russia.

Advertisement:

As the Guardian notes, the Ukrainian leader suggested that London is actually waiting for a decision in Washington.

"We raised this issue twice. We did not get confirmation from him [David Cameron, the foreign secretary]," Zelenskyy explained.

The president suggested that the final decision of the UK and other partners on such permission depends on "consensus," and the position of the USA is crucial.

"You know how it works," he added.

Background:

Earlier, after a visit to Kyiv, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron stated that Ukraine has the right to strike Russian territory with UK-supplied weapons.

At the same time, Ukraine confirmed that the United States authorised the limited use of its weapons to strike Russian territory.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asked the allies to review the constraints on Ukraine's ban on using Western weaponry against the Russian Federation in the midst of border fighting in Kharkiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!