Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief tells US general about needs of Ukrainian army

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had a telephone conversation with General Charles Quinton Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi on social networks

Details: Oleksandr Syrskyi says such a conversation took place for the second time in a month.

During the conversation, they discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army, taking into account the operational situation at the line of contact and the strategic tasks of Ukraine.

Syrskyi also thanked the general for "extremely important military and technical aid: ammunition, missiles and engineering equipment."

He noted that each unit of military equipment and weapons received is tested in real combat situations, which strengthens our partners' military potential.

For his part, General Brown thanked Syrskyi for the Ukrainian initiatives that our state has been implementing in international security.

