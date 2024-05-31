All Sections
US has not changed its position on striking Russia with US-supplied weapons – Pentagon

Andrii SynyavskyiFriday, 31 May 2024, 08:06
US has not changed its position on striking Russia with US-supplied weapons – Pentagon
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Department of Defense has stated that the US government has not changed its official position on Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons to attack Russian territory.

Source: Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh at a briefing

Details: Singh said that there had been no changes in Washington's policy, and the security assistance it provides to Kyiv should be used within Ukraine.

Quote: "We don't encourage attacks or enable attacks inside of Russia. We believe that Ukraine can be effective by focusing on tactical and operational targets that directly influence the conflict within its boundaries rather than, you know, going after larger geopolitical targets within Russia."

More details: At the same time, Singh said that if anything changed regarding US policy on this issue, Washington would let everyone know.

Background

  • The day before, Politico, citing three informed sources, said that US President Joe Biden’s administration had privately approved Ukraine's strikes on Russian territory using US-supplied weapons on condition that they would only be used from the close vicinity of Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Media outlets previously reported that Joe Biden was inclined to change his position and allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with US-supplied weapons.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asked that the allies review the constraints on Ukraine's ban on using Western weaponry against the Russian Federation in the midst of border fighting in Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Some European states have already openly stated that they support this position.

