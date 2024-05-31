All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Turkish Foreign Ministry supports provision of weapons to Ukraine, but not NATO's "participation" in war

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 31 May 2024, 22:06
Turkish Foreign Ministry supports provision of weapons to Ukraine, but not NATO's participation in war
Stock photo: Getty Images

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that while Ankara does not want the North Atlantic Alliance to "participate" in the war in Ukraine, it does favour the provision of military assistance to Kyiv.

Source: Fidan after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague on 31 May, writes AFP, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Fidan says Türkiye "supports continued assistance to Ukraine and Ukraine's ability to deter Russia".

Advertisement:

Quote: "However, we do not want NATO to join this conflict. We feel that there should be a balance between these two things, both on the part of the member nations and NATO," Fidan said and went on to warn that the unrest could expand throughout the region and exacerbate existing crises.

His statement came after a decision by a number of Alliance countries, particularly the United States and Germany, to authorise Ukraine to attack Russian military facilities with the weapons they provided, but on certain conditions.

According to the European Commission, under international law Ukraine has the right to defend itself from armed aggression, including striking military targets on Russian territory.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg insisted that Ukraine has the right to strike Russian territory and emphasised that more and more allies agree with this.

Despite being a NATO member, Türkiye has maintained diplomatic and economic connections with Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: TürkiyeNATO
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
Türkiye
Türkiye discusses possibility of resuming grain deal with Ukrainian defence minister
Russia earns billions selling oil to EU via Türkiye, Politico reports
Ukraine's infrastructure minister unaware of alleged negotiations with Türkiye on safety of Black Sea civilian shipping
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: