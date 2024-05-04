All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


GPS signal jamming over Baltic Sea is side effect of Russian military activity

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 4 May 2024, 09:26
GPS signal jamming over Baltic Sea is side effect of Russian military activity
Stock photo: Getty Images

The jamming of GPS signals over the Baltic Sea has been "most likely" a side effect of Russia's efforts against attack drones.

Source: Traficom, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Politico

Quote: "The interference intensified when Ukraine's drone attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure began in January 2024."

Advertisement:

Details: Estonia also accuses Russia of jamming the signal, but the Finnish agency disagrees with the Tallinn government's definition of the interference as a hybrid attack.

"It is possible that the interference observed in aviation currently are most likely a side effect of Russia's self-protection that is used to prevent the navigation and control of drones controlled by GNSS [Global Navigation Satellite System] or mobile frequencies," Traficom noted.

Anyway, the Finnish agency stated that flying to and from Finland is safe due to inertial navigation and ground-based navigation alternatives. Although GPS is still "the main source of navigation information in aviation".

Earlier this week, Finnair airline suspended flights to the Estonian city of Tartu for a month. The Estonian government announced its intention to discuss this issue with its EU and NATO partners.

"[The] North Atlantic Council addressed the recent malign activities on Allied territory yesterday [2 May] and stated that Russia’s hybrid operations such as cyber and electronic interference but also sabotage, acts of violence and disinformation campaigns have affected several NATO member states," a representative of the Estonian Foreign Ministry pointed out, referring to a NATO statement published on Thursday.

Background: The Baltic countries noted that the GPS jamming that Russia is accused of may cause an air catastrophe.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: