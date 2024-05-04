All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 4 May 2024, 12:25
Russians strike energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on 3-4 May. A substation was damaged, resulting in two mines being disconnected from the power supply.

Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Energy

The Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past day; specifically, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported damage to critical infrastructure facilities in the Pavlohrad district. Two mines were left without power. The substation has already been repaired.

Advertisement:

"Yesterday, consumer needs were met through self-generation, commercial imports, and emergency assistance. During the peak evening hours, an emergency electricity supply was requested from the energy systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. The total volume of emergency supply amounted to less than one per cent of daily electricity consumption," the statement said.

Poland, Romania, and Slovakia provided emergency assistance to the Ukrainian energy system over the day. Scheduled power outages are in effect in Kharkiv Oblast and Kryvyi Rih.

Background: Five Shahed drones were downed in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but a critical infrastructure facility and three houses were damaged on the night of 3-4 May.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: