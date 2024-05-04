Russians strike energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on 3-4 May. A substation was damaged, resulting in two mines being disconnected from the power supply.

Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Energy

The Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past day; specifically, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported damage to critical infrastructure facilities in the Pavlohrad district. Two mines were left without power. The substation has already been repaired.

"Yesterday, consumer needs were met through self-generation, commercial imports, and emergency assistance. During the peak evening hours, an emergency electricity supply was requested from the energy systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. The total volume of emergency supply amounted to less than one per cent of daily electricity consumption," the statement said.

Poland, Romania, and Slovakia provided emergency assistance to the Ukrainian energy system over the day. Scheduled power outages are in effect in Kharkiv Oblast and Kryvyi Rih.

Background: Five Shahed drones were downed in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but a critical infrastructure facility and three houses were damaged on the night of 3-4 May.

