Infrastructure facility damaged during Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Five Shahed drones have been downed in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but a critical infrastructure facility and three houses have been damaged.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: One of the houses caught fire.

A man and a woman were injured. Both have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

In the evening and at night, the Russians attacked the Nikopol district with heavy artillery, Grad rockets and a kamikaze drone.

A municipal utility company, a lyceum (specialised secondary school), two high-rise buildings, a bank and a power transmission line were damaged. Critical infrastructure facilities have also been affected.

No people were injured.

Saturday morning started with attacks. The Russians targeted Myrove hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Background: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that the Russians launched 13 Shahed attack drones on the night of 3-4 May and Ukraine’s air defence destroyed all of them.

